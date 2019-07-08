DANVILLE — John Zilko, 81, passed away Wednesday (July 3, 2019) at his home.
A celebration of life will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 310 Bryan Ave., Danville. A private burial at Danville National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
John was born June 18, 1938, in Danville, to John and Ruth Zilko. He was a lifelong resident of “Rabbittown.” Friends referred to him as The Mayor of Rabbittown.
He is survived by two daughters, Lori Zilko and Amy Zilko (Michael O’Neil), both of Danville; a sister, Norma Kreidler, of Danville; and constant companion, his dog, Rufus. He was preceded in death by his parents' brother-in-law, Ron Kreidler' and his beloved dog, Peter, along with several four-legged grandchildren. He was also Uncle and Godfather “Johnny Bob” to several nieces and nephews who he enjoyed greatly.
John attended St. Joseph’s Grade School and Schlarman High School and never missed a day of school. He was a radio operator in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960. John worked most of his career as a maintenance mechanic at Chuckles, Kraft, Quaker Oats and Danville Area Community College.
He spent his childhood hanging out at Danville Stadium, where he became an avid baseball fan and rooted for the Cubs his whole life. His lifelong dream was to see the Cubs win the World Series, and that happened for him in 2016.
He will be remembered for the great jokes he told and the pride and love he had for his two daughters.
