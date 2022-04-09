LODA — John G. Ragland Jr., 74, of Loda passed away at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, with his loving and dedicated wife at his side.
John was born Jan. 5, 1948, in Louisville, Ky., the eldest son to the late John and Marian “Bunny” Ragland. An electrician by trade, he was an IBEW member for over 50 years and retired from the University of Illinois as a Project Coordinator.
John was a Sponsor Member of the Champaign Chapter of Pheasants Forever and member of the Moose Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Kentucky Derby, wintering in Florida and football and baseball games, and had a great sense of humor.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Linda; a son, Tony (Amanda); a stepdaughter, Tammy Sowers; three grandchildren, Benjamin and Matthew Ragland and Justin Sowers (Jessica); four great-grandchildren, Myah Mattingly, Justin Sowers Jr., Clara Sowers and Drake Sowers; and four siblings, Debbie Raymond (Joe), Gary Ragland, Larry Ragland (Terri) and Danny Ragland.
John was preceded in death by his parents; a son, John G. Ragland III; a stepdaughter, Tracy Sowers; four sisters, Donna Williams, Sharon Bishop, Janice Estep and Patty Humphrey; and a brother, Mike “Pic” Ragland.
At John’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Cremation provided by Evergreen Cremation Services, Champaign.