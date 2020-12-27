John Rasmussen Dec 27, 2020 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ST. JOSEPH — John Rasmussen, 79, of St. Joseph, formerly of Ogden, died at 7:20 p.m. Friday (Dec. 25, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers