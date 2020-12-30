ST. JOSEPH — John L. Rasmussen, 79, of St. Joseph, formerly of Ogden, passed away at 7:20 p.m. Friday (Dec. 25, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
John was born on Sept. 1, 1941, in Urbana. He is the son of Louis and Lucille (Brown) Rasmussen. He married Linda Manuel on Oct. 5, 1963, in Champaign. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, Teresa Elmore of Hoffman Estates, Tammy (Todd) Smith of Woodstock, Ga., Tracy (Paul) Wilson of St. Joseph and Tim (Kim) Rasmussen of Oak Park; nine grandchildren, Amber, Nick, Daria, Alec, Kyle, Cole, Rachel, Josh and Garrett; and sisters, Judy Thomas of Arcola and Jean Manual of Botkins, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Tyler Wilson; and brother, Jerry Rasmussen.
John worked as a bricklayer out of Local 8. He was an avid Illini, Cubs and Bears fan who enjoyed solving jigsaw puzzles and playing cards. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
There will be a private funeral on Dec. 31 with burial in Patterson Cemetery, St. Joseph. John's funeral Mass will be livestreamed at youtube.com/watch?v=RFPY-hKE5bc. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St. Joseph fire department or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.