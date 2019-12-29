POTOMAC — John Daniel Reardon, 66, of Potomac passed away at 10:23 a.m. Friday (Dec. 27, 2019) at home.
John was born Aug. 20, 1953, in Danville, the son of Robert Reardon and Roseanne (Price) Johnson. He married Jackie Downs on Nov. 10, 1973, and from their marriage they had one daughter, Kimberly Rose (Jayson Haldiman) Wiegel of South Wayne, Wis. He later married Darlene Kottke on Sept. 29, 1978, and from their marriage they had three children, Joseph Daniel (Deana Hopkins) Reardon of Armstrong, Jennifer Diane (Curtis Whitlow) Reardon of Potomac and Christina Kay Reardon of Potomac.
He is survived by his four children; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters, Rhoda Odom of Rusk, Texas, Dennis (Linda) Reardon of Homer, Joni (Skip) Isaksen of Urbana, Merrilee (Doug) Statzer of Ludlow, Rick (Jane Buhrmaster) Johnson of Royal, Jean (Dennis) Polson of Paxton and Jane (John) Stalter of Gifford; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Virgil Johnson; stepmother, Emma Reardon; and one granddaughter, Rachelle Lynn Reardon.
John served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Clinton Power Station, Corky's Cab Service and The Oasis. John was a huge sports fan and a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. He also enjoyed listening to music and was very family oriented.
A celebration of John's life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Potomac Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Randy Holden officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac. Following services, cremation rites will be accorded, and burial will be held at a later date in Potomac Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring John's life. Memories or condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.