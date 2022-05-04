LODA — John D. Reep of Loda passed away Saturday (April 30, 2022) in Gibson City.
A memorial service will be at 2:25 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. John Hauck officiating.
John was born on Feb. 25, 1949, in Champaign County, to Warren L. and Patricia V. Fuller Reep.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Reep, and children, Erin (Jeff) Concors, Ben (Jamie) Reep, Emily Frerichs and Eric Schmidt.
Also surviving are nieces, Melissa Reep and Sara (Damon) Roy, their children, Colton and Riley, and numerous cousins who were very special to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Denny Reep.
John graduated from Paxton Community High School and then attended the University of Illinois, where he earned degrees in agriculture and agricultural engineering in 1972. He utilized his education to become a successful farmer in Ludlow and Melvin. He had a true love for farming and did so with precision, detail and care for the land.
He loved the University of Illinois and was a proud contributor and supporter of his alma mater.
John was humble. He impressed people not by bragging, but by serving. He loved flying and, after receiving his pilot’s license, became a member of the Paxton Flyers. He enjoyed taking people up in the Piper Warrior II, where he would fly them over areas of significance for his passenger.
He was a member of the Ludlow Methodist Church, where he served in many capacities. John was instrumental in the transitioning of his church in 2021 where he wrote and presented a memorable speech to the congregation. He then became a member of First United Methodist Church in Paxton.
John was quiet but had a way with words. He would spend days in his office drafting his annual Christmas letters, where he wouldn’t write about the accomplishments or lives of his family over the past year. John would bring to life significant memories that taught him important lessons about peace and love so that he could impart those lessons onto others. John used his intelligence and logic to guide others on a path to do what is right and good without them realizing it.
John spent his life helping people with transitions. He met them where they were, without judgment, to quietly guide them onto their next challenge or adventure just as a good and trustworthy pilot would. Thank you for continuing to pilot us John Reep. ILL …
Memorials may be made to the University of Illinois IFund, which supports Illinois student athletes (fightingillini.com/sports/ifund), or to UNICEF (unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-are-bearing-brunt-intensifying-crisis-ukraine/39481?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ) to support children and refugees in Ukraine. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.