PERRYSBURG, Ohio — John Frederick Reinhart, 64, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
A Celebration of Life and private burial service will be held Feb. 1.
John was born Sept. 14, 1955, in Tuscola, to Leroy and Gladys (Donley) Reinhart. He retired as a mechanic at the University of Illinois in 2008. John married Amy Weasel in 1977.
He is survived by Amy and their son, Aaron (Kate) Reinhart, and daughter, Megan (Craig) Springer; six grandkids, Olivia, Eleanor, Michael, Lucy, Henry John and Oliver; five brothers, Cork (Jan), Doug (Linda), Dick, Floyd (Ellen) and Kirk; brother-in-law, Mike (Shirley) Weasel; sister-in-law, Betsy Coble; and many nieces and nephews.
John struggled with heart disease, diabetes and kidney disease for many years. Yet, in spite of his pain, he was known as a tenderhearted, wife-loving, son-adoring, daughter-treasuring, son- and daughter-in-law-appreciating, grandchildren-cherishing, sprint car-loving, ice-chewing, neon shirt-donning, hardworking, underdog-cheering, living room-camping, wisdom-sharing, empathetic, Hot Wheels-collecting, dog-snuggling, slot car-building/racing, bear-in-the-spooky-old-tree-playing, back-scratch-loving, reliable, compassionate, popsicle-eating, Christmas tree-hunting, loud-talking, left-handed, “toe”-tally silly, loyal, pass-no-judgement, best hug-giving, admired, brave and wonderful friend. He is and will be forever missed.