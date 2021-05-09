ST. JOSEPH — John C. Reitmeier, 81, of St. Joseph passed away at 2:52 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. Pastor James Lehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Koppmann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is handling arrangements.
John was born Dec, 5, 1939, in Stanton Township, the son of Christon and Mary (Huls) Reitmeier. He married Norma J. Henderson on Sept. 28, 1958, in Flatville. She preceded him in death on June 4, 2020.
He is survived by his children, J.C. (Karen) Reitmeier and Jean Palmer, both of St. Joseph; five grandchildren, Anna (Thomas) Levandoski, Austin Reitmeier, Kimberly (Justin) Girouard, Angela Palmer and Jessica Palmer; and two brothers, Ray (Andrea) Reitmeier and Melvin (Marie) Reitmeier, both of St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Clara Buenting; and a brother, William Reitmeier.
John was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. He retired from the Wilson-Rector Fertilizer Plant, Fithian.
John farmed all his life in the area, retiring in 2009. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting and camping. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.
