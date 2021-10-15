CHAMPAIGN — John F. Rhoades, 49, of Champaign passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at home.
John was born on June 22, 1972, to James D. and Lila A. Rhoades, in Urbana. John was a graduate of Monticello High School and went on to earn his bachelor of science degree in industrial technology at Illinois State University. John worked as a safety officer at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and maintained the campus fire extinguishers.
John was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.
He is survived by his sisters, Lara Rhoades (treasured niece Ella James) and Amanda Rhoades-Freden (Matt). Other surviving family members include his uncle Tom (Pat) Rhoades; aunt, Debbie (Jim) Hays; and uncle Mike (Mary) Robison. John is survived by many cousins as well as close friends he considered family.
John was a kindhearted spirit, known for his generosity and lively sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with those he held dear to his heart; from working out at the gym, floating down the river, lounging on the beach, watching a game, going out for dinner to just relaxing and talking about life. John’s charisma, radiant smile and deep belly laugh made it so he never met a stranger. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Monticello Township Cemetery. A celebration of life reception will follow at the home of Tom and Pat Rhoades of Monticello.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.