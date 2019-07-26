TUSCOLA — John Richard Stanfield, 85, of Tuscola passed away at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Villa Grove First Christian Church, 701 N. Sycamore St., Villa Grove, with the Rev. Mike Zylstra officiating. Burial will follow in the Camargo Cemetery, Camargo.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola.
Richard was born on June 2, 1934, in Annapolis, Ill., the son of J.B. and Effie Newlin Stanfield. He married Linda Jane Blankenbeker on June 3, 1956, in Oblong, Ill. She survives.
Also surviving are his son, Joe (Darla) Stanfield of Tuscola; daughter, Sara Jane (Sam) Brandenburg of Tuscola; grandchildren, Ryan (Brooke) Brandenburg, Hannah (Johnny) Marcum, Cole Stanfield and Ty Stanfield; great-grandchildren, Corbin and Adisyn Moore, Camryn Brandenburg and a great-grandson to be born in November, Samuel James Marcum; and brothers, Donald Stanfield of Annapolis and Robert Stanfield of Mount Vernon.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Richard was a member of the U.S. Army, serving in Korea. He retired from Quantum-USI Chemical Co., where he worked as an operator in the Alcohol Unit for 40 years. Richard also owned and operated Stanfield Repair Service for over 50 years. He served as a deacon and was a member of the Villa Grove First Christian Church.
Memorials are suggested to Carle Foundation Hospital or Villa Grove First Christian Church.
