DANVILLE — John Richard Terwilliger, 64, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday (May 13, 2022) at home in Danville.
John was born in Champaign to John E. Terwilliger and Edith M. Terwilliger (Robinson) on Oct. 14, 1957.
John is survived by his parents, John and Edith Terwilliger of Charleston; partner, Sarah Imhoff, and her son, Jakob, Imhoff of Danville; and three siblings, Mike Terwilliger (Robyn) of Galva, Deb Compton of Charleston and Robin Terwilliger of Lafayette, Ind. John also leaves behind nieces and nephews, Shaw Terwilliger (Sarah Stack) of North Carolina, Bennett Terwilliger (Anna Kultys) of Illinois, Leeann Terwilliger (Adam Sharp) of Texas, Kristi Brownfield of South Dakota, Alistair Mountz (Kristin) of Arizona and Angela Terwilliger of Indiana. John is survived by nine great-nieces and -nephews. John leaves behind a large loving group of super cool cousins, aunts, uncles and fabulous friends.
John was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
John grew up in Champaign and enjoyed the advantages that come with both parents being employed at the University of Illinois, such as attending summer play performances, basketball at Huff gym, art museum trips, bowling at the Union and playing pick-up football games with neighboring fraternity members. John’s love for football was nurtured by playing in the YMCA football teams all the way through Edison Jr. High, Champaign Central High School and graduating from Champaign Central High School in 1975. John attended Illinois State University but then decided that he was going to take a different route through life. In the early 1980s,
John worked in the hospitality industry in Champaign-Urbana at a couple of Pomonis-owned places, including Panama Reds. During this time, John became a roadie for the popular Champaign country-rock band Appaloosa. This adventure led John to his commitment to helping others, his joy of music and his fun-loving nature. John met many people during this time who continue to be lifelong friends. John and Sarah enjoyed attending a reunion show of Appaloosa in August 2021.
John’s love of people and helping others led him to several sales positions. It is believed John honed and fine-tuned these skills earlier in his life when he participated in the annual door-to-door sale of boxed thin mints to support the YMCA football program. Of course, John was helped by the fact that his family lived across from a sorority and there was a fraternity on the corner, but it was John's people skills that sold the product.
John worked for Herff Jones for almost 30 years, where he was in charge of providing gowns, including measuring and returns, to participants in the University of Illinois graduation ceremonies. John currently was a business development manager for Accel Entertainment.
John had a special place in his heart for dogs, especially special-needs animals. John had two beloved dogs that are waiting for him on the rainbow bridge: Hank, who was deaf, and Jack.
John enjoyed posting pictures, stories and tidbits about his life on Facebook to share with family and friends. His posts were often humorous to brighten your day, antics of his dogs, tidbits about sports, his travels with Sarah and the yummy restaurants they came across in their adventures, and reminders of being loving and kind to others. John also shared his own experiences: a trip in Chicago where he gave his lunch away to a homeless person, picking up a man on the interstate who was walking several miles in bitterly cold weather, and kindness unasked for and freely given. This was John: a caring and loving man with a generous spirit and a kind heart. John will be greatly missed by family, friends and strangers he has met along the way. The ripple John has left will touch many more people than we can imagine.
A celebration of life will be held on May 26 at Wesley United Methodist Church-Watseka Lounge, 1203 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801, at 4 p.m. To honor John's love for dogs, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Champaign County Humane Society, where John had volunteered many of his Saturday hours to walk dogs. Online condolences at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.