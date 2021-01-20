CHAMPAIGN — John Steven Rogers, 70, of Champaign passed away early Monday evening (Jan. 18, 2021) at home.
There will be a private graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery, rural Ivesdale.
John was born Aug. 7, 1950, in Watseka, a son of Lloyd Burdette and Blanche Irene (West) Rogers. He married Mary Jo Doyle on May 29, 1971, in Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Jason Rogers (Rachel) of Champaign; daughter, Bridget Rogers (Shande) of Madison, Wis.; five granddaughters, Ainsley, Leah, Kaleigh, Ayla and Avie; a brother, Philip Rogers (Teresa) of St. Joseph; and a brother-in-law, Rich Howard of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Andrea Howard.
John served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He attended the University of Illinois and worked as a union laborer and, later, a Realtor for Coldwell Banker.
