CHAMPAIGN — Our precious son, John Ross Harmon, would be 30 years old today. He died suddenly on Dec. 21, 2019, leaving our hearts broken.
We are Peter and Cynthia Harmon, John's parents; also his sister, Alexa, and brother, Mike. This will be John's third birthday in heaven, and we miss him immensely. He is resting in a grave, next to his namesake grandpa, John Fileccia, in St. Mary's Cemetery. John left behind a large family who loves him, forever in our hearts. We want to remind the world of our son, John Harmon, who would be 30 today.