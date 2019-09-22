PAXTON — John Rypski, 88, of Paxton passed away at 12:25 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. John Hauck officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with military honors by Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150. Visitation will be one hour before the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
John was born June 21, 1931, the son of Joseph and Anna Matyola Rypski. He married Vesta Jean Easter on May 20, 1954, in Sheldon. She preceded him in death Feb. 13, 2008.
He is survived by a son, Gary Rypski of Urbana; one brother, Peter (Betty) Rybski of Manville, N.J.; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
John graduated from Bound Brook High School, Bound Brook, N.J. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years as a jet engine mechanic. He then worked civil service as an instructor at Chanute Air Force Base for 32 years.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Paxton and a lifetime member and past commander of the Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150. John always looked forward to going to OSF Community Fitness. He was an avid Illinois sports fan and also enjoyed NASCAR and the NFL. He loved family history and spent many hours on genealogy.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Paxton. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.