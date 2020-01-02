BONDVILLE — John Robert Saathoff, 69, of Bondville passed away Tuesday (Dec. 31, 2019) at home.
John was born June 13, 1950, in Champaign, a son of Walter and Nelline (Bright) Saathoff. He married Debra Kay Phillips on Nov. 24, 1972. John worked out of and retired from Laborers Local 703 in Urbana.
Surviving are his two sons, Jared (Natalie) Saathoff of Mebourne, Fla., and Luke (Stephanie) Saathoff of Bondville; three grandchildren, Taylor, Jared and Alexis Saathoff; sisters, Alice Saathoff of Seymour and Connie (Gary) Hall of Monticello; and in-laws, Kay Saathoff of Champaign and Steve (Ron) Phillips of Nashville, Tenn.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Debra; a son, Jason Jeffery Saathoff; brothers, Ronald Saathoff and Richard Saathoff; parents, Walter and Nelline Saathoff; and father- and mother-in-law, Pete and Rosie Phillips.
Owens Funeral Home will conduct a graveside service Saturday, Jan. 4, at 9 a.m. at Craw Cemetery, Sadorus, for both John and his wife, Debra. Pastor Adam Blackman will officiate.
