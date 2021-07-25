FORT WAYNE, Ind. — John Jacob “B.J.” Satterthwaite Jr., 51, passed away Sunday (July 18, 2021) at Indiana University Health, Indianapolis.
John was born Sept. 11, 1969, in Vandalia to John Satterthwaite Sr. and Nancy (Williams) Satterthwaite. Throughout his life, he lived in Brownstown and Champaign and spent the last 13 years in Fort Wayne, Ind.
He worked at Rick Ridings in Monticello as a parts and service director, at O’Brien Auto Park as a service director and as a State Farm agent in Kendallville, Ind., since June 2012.
John’s life was filled with love. Love of '80s hair bands and George Strait, love of Kevin Costner movies, love of farming and love of motocross.
His greatest loves, however, were his wife and the two children he leaves behind.
His “little tribe” began in 2003 when he met the love of his life, Melissa. The two married on Oct. 30, 2004, at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World, the site of many special memories throughout their lives together with friends, family and eventually their two children, Lily and Jonah.
John’s fierce love and devotion did not stop with his tribe. It also extended to his entire family and the friends he held close.
He will be remembered as a man with a quick wit and big heart.
John is survived by his wife, Melissa; daughter, Lillian “Lily,” 7; son, Jonah, 5; mother, Nancy Satterthwaite; sister, Delores “Lori” Hewerdine (Ray); brother, Patrick Satterthwaite (Kaci); sister-in-law, Kathy Brown, widow of Sean Satterthwaite, and husband, Michael; father- and mother-in-law, Jim and Janet Arthur; sister-in-law, Adrienne Cowgill; nephews, Sheldon Satterthwaite Jr. (Allison), Nathan Schaub, Darin Brown, Shane and Lukas Hewerdine and Asa Satterthwaite; nieces, Katy Jo Cripe (Ben), Mattie Brown, Corryn Brock, Ellison Cowgill and Ella Satterthwaite; great-nieces, Amelia, Emma and Valerie Satterthwaite; and great-nephews, Bennett and Jace Cripe and Brantley Hewerdine.
He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and second cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Jacob Satterthwaite Sr.; brother, Sheldon Sean Satterthwaite, Sr.; and uncle, Donnie Satterthwaite.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. July 30 at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 31 at Our Hope Lutheran Church, 1826 Trinity St., Huntertown, Ind., with a visitation held an hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation toward two playground memorial benches (one at Our Hope Lutheran Pre-School and Summer Camp and one at Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School) so that Lily and Jonah can sit and be reminded of their father and his love and pride for them as they grow up in life and through Christ.