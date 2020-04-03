URBANA — John Michael Davis Schall, 32, of Urbana, formerly of Melvin, passed away at 7:07 a.m. Sunday (March 29, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
John was born in Fairbury on Aug. 16, 1987, to parents Michael and Suzanne (Davis) Schall.
He was a graduate of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School and worked at the Canopy Club in Urbana for 10 years. John had a love of nature, music and animals, especially his dog Chaos.
John is survived by his parents, Michael and Suzanne Schall of Cullom, and his siblings, Rachel (Neal) Stuckey of Effingham and Daniel (Laura) Schall of Melvin. His Uncle Norman Schall of Melvin, Aunt Marlene (Robin) Strufe of Rocky Mount, N.C., and Aunt Maureen Miller of Normal also survive him.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Vernon and Darlene Schall, and his maternal grandparents, George and Judy Davis. His Aunt Judy Schall, Aunt Barbara Dockery and Uncle David Miller also preceded him in death.
John was a loyal and caring friend. He would do whatever was in his power to help those in need; he never knew a stranger.
Memorial contributions may be made in John’s honor to the Champaign County Humane Society.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.