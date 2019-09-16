MONTICELLO — John E. Schimansky, 72, of Monticello passed away at 4:16 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
John was born May 15, 1947, in Canton, Ohio, the son of Carl Edmond and Florence (Milner) Schimansky. He married Rosemary Heck on March 21, 1969, in Rantoul.
John is survived by his wife, Rosemary Schimansky of Monticello; daughter, Dawn Trimble (Robert) of Bement; son, Jason Schimansky (Cindy) of Blue Mound; grandchildren, Nicholas Davidson, Alex Davidson, Chloe Trimble, Max Trimble, Abi Bryan, Tori Bryan, Halee Schimansky and Jason Schimansky Jr.; great-grandchildren, Isla Bryan, Julius Bryan and Adrienne Bryan; sister, Susan Schimansky of Canton; and sister-in-law, Cathy Schimansky of Roseville, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark Schimansky.
John worked as a machinist for Vesuvius for 40 years. He served in the U.S. Air Force and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Open Hearts Foursquare Church, a lifetime member of the NRA and a 32-year member of AA. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed riding his Harley, cherished time with his grandkids, and loved his dogs.
A celebration of life service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Open Hearts Foursquare Church with Pastors Rod and Sam Burris officiating. Private family interment will be held in Camp Creek Cemetery at a later date with military graveside rites.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. Condolences may be left for the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.