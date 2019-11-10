TOLONO — John W. Shelton, 78, of Tolono passed away at 3 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) at home.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, with the Rev. Glenn Corbly officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Pesotum. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Military rites will be accorded.
Mr. Shelton was born July 6, 1941, in Tuscola, a son to Joseph and Evelyn Kantlehner Shelton. He married Carol Rauch on Feb. 27, 1965, in Pesotum; she survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Teri (David) Merrell of Danville, Bonita (Jason) Jones of Indianapolis and Cheryl (John) Miles of Pontiac; three grandchildren, Austin Childress, Brianna Childress and Cameron Jones; and a sister, Janet Myers of Tuscola.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
He was a machinist for 53 years, 1967-1997 at Hansvedt Industries, Urbana, and then self-employed. He enjoyed tinkering around the house on just about anything, from cars to anything mechanical. He also enjoyed country music, trains, antique tractors and his cats. He served in the Army National Guard from 1963 to 1969.
Memorials may be made to the family.