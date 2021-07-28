TOLONO — John Edward Smith, 87, of Tolono passed away at 5:15 a.m. Sunday (July 25, 2021) at Lutheran Home, Arlington Heights.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Tolono, with the Rev. Fredi Gomeztorres officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, with the rosary at 4:30 p.m.
Mr. Smith was born May 9, 1934, in Pittsfield, a son to John C. and Margaret M. Raftery Smith. He married Donna Capitani on June 20, 1959, in Hennepin, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 28, 2002. He then married JoAnn Hesselmann on Oct. 17, 2009, and she survives.
Also surviving are his three children, Margaret (Jim) Connor of St. Charles, Gregory John Smith of Arlington Heights and Joseph (Sharon) Edward Smith of Clearwater, Fla.; a son-in-law, Bob Black of Plainfield; JoAnn’s children, Robert (Nancy) John Hesselmann of Urbana, Joseph Paul (Delphia Galloway-Garrison) Hesselmann of Tolono, Anne (John) Marie Harcourt of Carmel, Ind., and Catherine T. (Dave) Brown of Monticello; 25 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Donald (Jan) Smith of Peoria, Margaret Najar of Littleton, Colo., Lawrence (Rachel) Smith of Pittsfield, Roseann (Buster) Craven of Griggsville and Mary Jo Kelly of Danville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Donna Maria Black; two infant children, John Gerard and Theresa Lynne; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Maria Black.
Mr. Smith’s entire life revolved around agriculture. He earned a bachelor's and a master’s degree from the University of Illinois. He was a farmer, he taught ag science and was an FFA adviser at Bismarck and Bismarck-Henning schools. He was also employed at the University of Illinois in the vocational ag service. While at the University of Illinois, he was responsible for creating much of the curriculum of vocational agriculture for high school students. He was an Illini sports fan and a member of the Quarterback and Rebounders Club. He was also a member of the Exchange Club in Urbana, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Tolono, and Knights of Columbus. He served as a volunteer at St. Patrick’s in many capacities. He and JoAnn loved to travel, spending several winters in Florida. He was a friend to all he met, never knowing a stranger.
Memorials may be made to the State of Illinois FFA.