CHAMPAIGN — John Stanley "Stan" Marshall of Chicago, formerly of Champaign, was born into eternity on Saturday (June 20, 2020).
He was born Nov. 25, 1931, to John LaDell Marshall and Margaret Hunt. He was born and raised in Champaign by his mother and dad, Thelma Hunt. After graduating Champaign High School, he attended the University of Illinois-Champaign.
He was drafted in the U.S. Marine Corps with a tour of duty in Korea. In July 1954, Stan married his lifelong soul mate — Shirley Rose Gray. According to his mother-in-law, Ruth Gray (deceased): “Stan told me he wanted to marry my daughter (Shirley) when she was 13 as he walked home from school. He couldn’t wait to get out of the military to marry her.”
From his union with Shirley, they had two sons, Terry LaDell Marshall (deceased) and Brian Richard Marshall. Stan is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Shirley Rose Marshall; sister, Beth Foster (Gerald) of Champaign; brother, Thomas Hunt (Marie) of Phoenix, Ariz.; son, Brian R. Marshall; grandson, John Wesley “Wes” Marshall of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandson, Brian R. Marshall II of Fairfield, Calif.; great-granddaughter, Allyssa Rose Marshall of Fairfield, Calif.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and church friends (extended family).
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Gillespie Hunt; father, John LaDell Marshall; brother, Albert Roy Hunt; and son, Terry LaDell Marshall.
Family-only funeral will be Friday in Chicago. Public viewing will be Saturday (June 27) at Bethel AME Church, 401 E. Park St., Champaign, from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at Lincoln Cemetery.