MELBOURNE, Ark. — Another angel was called home Monday (March 15, 2021). John S. Stevens Sr. passed away at White River Medical Center, Batesville, Ark., at approximately 11 p.m. after being in the ICU for pneumonia.
John will be cremated at Willis Funeral Services, Batesville, and laid to rest.
John Stevens Sr. is formerly of Rantoul and attended Rantoul Township High School.
He was preceeded in death by one of his sons, John Stevens Jr., in March 2017.
John Stevens Sr. is survived by his wife, Susan Stevens of Melbourne, Ark., Richard and Michelle Stevens and kids, Vicki Noriega, Kyle Kortney and Kelsey Stevens, Diana, Patrick and Lilly Grabow, Beau and Pollette Stevens and kids. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Stevens, and sister, Pam Kempster.