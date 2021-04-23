PHILO — John T. Godsell, 90, of Philo passed away at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday (April 21, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 26, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Philo, with the Rev. Keith Walder officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Philo. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Godsell was born Dec. 28, 1930, in Urbana, a son to John E. and Margaret McCormick Godsell. He married Helen B. Soroka on June 19, 1954, in Philadelphia, Pa., and she preceded him in death on Aug. 30, 2010.
Surviving are a daughter, Debra (Kevin) Riddle of Philo; granddaughter, Tara Riddle (Paul Kuiper) of Savoy; and sister, Rose White of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Kay Spitz.
Mr. Godsell was a lifelong farmer in the Philo area, and he also owned and operated Godsell Trucking. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1954. He was active in many organizations in the community, including Philo Township Road commissioner, Republican precinct committeeman, Philo Volunteer Fire Department and later a trustee for the fire department. Also, past commander of Philo American Legion Post 1171, fourth-degree Knights of Columbus in Champaign and was past faithful navigator. He was also a member of the Champaign Moose Lodge, C-U Elks Post 2497 and I&I Tractor Club in Penfield.
Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Catholic Church or the donor’s choice.