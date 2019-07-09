FARMER CITY — John Thomas “Jack” Henry, 91, of Farmer City passed away at 11 a.m. Saturday (July 6, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
His funeral will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with Bud McMasters officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City, with military rites accorded. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Little Galilee Christian Assembly, 7539 Little Galilee Road, Clinton, IL 61727.
Jack was born March 9, 1928, in Farmer City, a son of Lewis Earl and Anna Neal Henry. He married Evelyn I. Herring on Oct. 7, 1951, at First Christian Church, Farmer City.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn I. Henry of Farmer City, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister-in-law.
Jack was a retired Illinois State Police assistant chief. He was a Navy veteran of WWII. Jack was a member of First Christian Church, Farmer City; Farmer City Masonic Lodge 710 for many years; and a life member of Joe Williams American Legion Post 55, Farmer City.