PAXTON — John Tosone, 78, of Paxton passed away at 12:42 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with the Rev. Pat Allin officiating. Military honors will be accorded by Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150. Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
John was born Nov. 4, 1943, in Yonkers, N.Y., the son of John Albert and Louise Kuss Tosone. He married Patsy Marie McNamara on June 25, 1979, in Rockwood, Mich. She preceded him in death on Nov. 15, 2015.
He is survived by one daughter, Joy Tosone of Mahomet; one son, John Tosone Jr. of Davenport, Iowa; one granddaughter, Dorothy Tosone; and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Pennelope.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Patsy.
John proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War as a medic. He was a nuclear power engineer for GE for 30 years. John was a member of Gibson City United Methodist Church and Gibson City Masonic Lodge 733.
He had a distinct New York accent that he carried with him from his youth and was very Old World Italian. John was very sociable and liked to talk to everyone. He enjoyed woodworking and playing "World of Warcraft" on the computer.
Memorials may be made to the family.