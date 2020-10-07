DANVILLE — John R. Turner, 82, of Danville, formerly of Paxton, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) at home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Adam Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
John was born Nov. 27, 1937, in Paxton, the son of Harry and Hazel Mullins Turner. He married Delores Mott on Oct. 19, 1959, in Louisville, Ky. She survives.
Along with his loving wife, Dee, he is survived by two daughters, Pam Schwarz of Chicago and Tina Stout of Danville; twin sons, Mark Turner of Rantoul and Marvin Turner of Danville; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Tipsord of Paxton; and a brother, Larry (Sandy) Turner of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Lou Turner and Phyllis Turner; and a brother, Alan Turner.
John served in the U.S. Army Reserve for eight years. He retired from Stevens Printing of Paxton and the University of Illinois. During his time at Uni High School, the students always enjoyed his pranks.
He was an avid bowler in his earlier years. In his retirement, he enjoyed puzzles and working in his yard. John truly loved his family and the Lord. He was a member of Federated Church in Paxton, but after moving to Danville 10 years ago, he and Delores attended Central Christian Church in Danville.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.