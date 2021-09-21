CHAMPAIGN — John M. Van Grinsven, 64, of Champaign was called home into the arms of Jesus on Sunday (Sept. 19, 2021) while at home surrounded by family.
John leaves behind his wife of almost 44 years, Sharon Van Grinsven; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Jim Crone and Nicole and Neal Clem; and grandchildren, Addison and Emma Crone and Calvin and Lucas Clem.
He also leaves behind his siblings, JoAnn Van Grinsven, Julie Shelly, Gene and Linda Van Grinsven, Kathy and David Schmidt and Lee and Amy Van Grinsven; sisters-in-law, Sue and Jim Phillips, Shirley Casey and Jill and Scott Lamer; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Darlene Van Grinsven; sister, Cheryl; and Sharon’s parents, Calvin and Mary Casey.
John was born on April 18, 1957, in Kimberly, Wis., to Bill and Darlene. He met Sharon while on family vacation at Pelican Lake, Wis., when they were young kids. They later married and settled in Champaign. John developed his love of building while working as a carpenter on residential homes. He then transitioned to larger commercial projects throughout central Illinois, including some that helped redefine the UI campus skyline.
John was a man who loved sports, fishing and sharing his special big chocolate chip cookies. He had a love of landscape photography and capturing his grandchildren’s special moments. His true passion was woodworking, customizing his home and building furniture for his family. John was a true craftsman who shared this love with his yellow lab, Sawdust, at his feet.
John was a dedicated friend and servant. He was always willing to lend a hand and share his expertise. He showed those around him how to live with determination, strength and courage through his 25-year cancer journey. He was an integral part of Carle’s Head and Neck Cancer Support Group, where he developed many lasting friendships. He was a strong supporter of Relay for Life for many years.
Memorials can be made to one of the following: Purple Heart Project at robcosman.com, the American Cancer Society or Windsor Road Christian Church in Champaign.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m., with funeral services on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.