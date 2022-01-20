FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — John Mosser was born in Danville on Feb. 12, 1947, to Clarence Edgar “Mose” Mosser and Nelle Smith Mosser.
While attending a friend’s wedding, John met his wife-to-be. He married Betty Jane Weldon on Sept. 9, 1950. Betty died on July 27, 2011, a couple of months before their 60th wedding anniversary.
John is survived by three children, Jani Piercy (Jim) of Champaign, Susie Hodde (David) of Indianapolis and Tom Mosser (Sandy, deceased Nov. 6, 2021) of Lafayette. He enjoyed his eight grandchildren, JP Piercy (Jen), John Piercy (Priya), Joe Piercy (Meg), Charlie Hodde (Christina), Max Hodde (Brittany), Jessica Mosser, Crystal Mosser Anderson (Justin) and Bobby Mosser (Kelly). John has 16 great-grandchildren, and a 17th will join the family in May.
John grew up in Danville and graduated from Danville High School. In January 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was sent to Great Lakes Naval Station for basic training and then to San Francisco, where he was assigned to the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Post Office Directory Service. Later, he was stationed in Hawaii and Guam, where he helped direct all the mail that came to the Pacific area after the war.
Mose opened Mosser's Shoes in 1941. John joined his father in the family business after graduating from Bradley University with a business degree. Today, two of his children and several of John’s grandchildren are in the family shoe business.
Toward the end of his life, John was asked what blessings he would like his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to know. His response: that they would believe in Jesus Christ, be faithful to God their entire lives, and have a desire to do well — like their grandmother, who was a good example to us all.
After he died, a post-it note was found in his handwriting that said: Mossers are known for honesty, love, care of family, truthfulness and living honorable lives.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ℅ James W. Piercy IV Family Endowment Fund. John and Betty established this fund in 1980 when their first grandchild was diagnosed with leukemia then treated at St. Jude’s, stjude.org.
Private family services were held. Pastor Mark Jordan of New Horizon Church, Champaign, led the celebration of life. John will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Cente, Danville, assisted his family with arrangements. Please join John’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.