DANVILLE — John Worley "Tiny" Wright, 77, was called home by Jesus at his residence on his birthday. Father God sent Tiny to be born on July 21, 1943, to Frank and Roberta Wright (deceased), and exactly 77 years later called him home!
On Nov. 30, 1963, he married "The Love of His Life," Candace Ellen (Candy) Rayl. They have two living sons, AJ (Marcie) and Frank (Renee) Wright. Their daughter, Shelly, went to see Jesus at 14 in 1981. They also had their first son, John Franklin, and four other babies that are in heaven.
John was blessed with his many grandchildren, Careth (Mike) Klewicki (and great-grandchildren Michael, Ella, Charley and Auggie), Brittany and Shelly Wright, Jacob (Jessica) and Evelyn Wright and Faith and Joshua Wright. He had seven brothers and sisters, Judy (Pete) Stevens, Donna (Richard) Mascari, Jim (Linda) Wright, Bonnie (Larry) Hall, Joy Wright, Frankie (Cheryl) Wright and Karen Wright; and a special nephew, Donny (Stacy) Mascari. He also had many other nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Frankie Wright; sister, Karen Wright; daughter-in-law, Renee Wright; nephew, Michael Mascari; niece, Kimberly Wright; sister-in-law, Cheryl Wright; sister-in-law. Linda Wright; nephew, Lane Kovasic; brother-in-law, Richard Mascari; brother-in-law, Pete Stephens; and many other close family members.
John was also loved by his Danville Township family, He worked for the Danville Township for 25 years.
John won the World Horseshoe Tournament held in Kitchener, Canada, in 1997. He was also a very accomplished athlete who broke many records, including his brother Jim Wright's pole vaulting record, along with many others in Danville.
John loved Jesus, his family, friends, his Pastor Tommy Miller and his church family.
Services will be held at New Life Church of Faith on Saturday, July, 25 2020. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon. Funeral begins at 12.
Due to the regulations set by the governor, the church is requiring masks to be worn in the church; please bring a mask; some will be provided at the church. We will also be going through the visitation in groups of 10.
The funeral service will be limited to close family.
If you are not able to attend due to COVID concerns, you can pay your respects during the procession by the Danville ball stadium at 1:30 p.m. as we drive through Tiny's neighborhood. Online condolences are at www.rortvedtfuneralservices.com.