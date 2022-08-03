John White

DANVILLE — John "Jack" Stephen White passed away quietly in his sleep Friday, July 29, 2022, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville with his sons at his side.
He was born May 15, 1931, in Kalamazoo, Mich., the son of Leo Michael White and Florence Helena (Quinn) White.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary and Evelyn; and a brother, Bill.
Jack grew up in Bronson, Mich., and graduated from Bronson High School, playing football, basketball and baseball. He enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve in November 1950, undergoing basic training at Great Lakes Naval Base, reporting to the Naval Reserve Center Ft. Wayne and serving on vessels along the Eastern Seaboard and in the Caribbean during his decade-plus of service. He achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer, 2nd Class, and discharged honorably in 1963 when his employment transferred him and his young family out of the Ft. Wayne area.
Jack received a certificate from Ft. Wayne Business College in Ft. Wayne, Ind., and followed in his father’s footsteps by entering the drugstore business with Walgreens in 1956.
He married Geraldine Lou Bartold (“Jerry”) on June 29, 1957, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis, Mich. Jack and Jerry were married for 61 years until Jerry’s passing on March 7, 2018.
They are survived by three sons, two daughters-in-law and two grandchildren: Michael (Kimberly) White of LeRoy and their daughters, Karalee White and Molly White; Brian White of Chatham; and Christopher (Sally) White of Spring, Texas.
Jack was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Danville. He entered the management training program with Walgreens drugstores and managed stores in Ft. Wayne and Anderson, Ind.; and Decatur and Danville. He relocated to Danville in the summer of 1968, where he spent the remainder of his life raising a family with his wife, Jerry.
After leaving Walgreens, he served as store manager for Kentucky Fried Chicken and sales associate in the Sears appliance department. Besides being a loving husband, provider for and supporter of his family, he was a great father to his three sons, Michael, Brian and Chris.
He was an avid baseball fan, having spent the summers of his youth growing up outside Tiger (Briggs) Stadium in Detroit. He imbued that love of baseball in his sons, listening to Tigers games together on the radio, playing catch with them in the yard, providing batting lessons and encouraging their participation in Little League baseball. Whenever the opportunity availed itself, they took in professional baseball games near home or on family vacations.
Jack also enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre, with his family and following the Detroit Tigers and Fighting Illini sports teams. He was a member of American Legion Post 210 and the Knights of Columbus.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at St Paul’s Catholic Church, 1303 N. Walnut St., Danville, IL 61832. Father Thomas Szydlik will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with a Rosary service conducted at 4:30 p.m. before visitation.
It is kindly requested that those in attendance of visitation or the funeral wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Paul’s Catholic Church (stpauldanville.org), the Boys and Girls Club of Danville (bgcdnv.org), or CRIS Senior Services (agestrong.org/home-vermilion/).
Please join John’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.