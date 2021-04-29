RANTOUL — John Fredrick Wiegel, 73, of Rantoul passed away at home on Tuesday (April 27, 2021) surrounded by his family.
He was born and raised in Louisville, Ky., with his parents and four siblings.
John enlisted and served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to '67 as a combat engineer and is a Vietnam-era veteran. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America, an avid Harley Davidson rider and member of the Abate Club and dedicated volunteer with Toys for Tots.
When not driving over the road around the United States, you would find him riding his motorcycle or on the golf course.
John is survived by his wife, Joan, of 43 years; two sons, Jason (Irene) of Orange, Calif., and Andy of Warrenton, Mo.; grandchildren, Colby, Hayden, Gunnar and River; and sisters, Alice Wetherly and Marilyn Salings (Rick), both of Louisville.
He was proceeded in death by Ruby Marie Campbell (mother), Andrew G. Wiegel (father) and two siblings, Diane and Teddy.
John was a true American and a dedicated husband, father and friend. He will be missed by all, including his beloved dog, Daisy Mae.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 1, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, at 2 p.m.