Champaign — John William “Bill” Decker, 92, of Champaign, formerly of Hoopeston, passed away at 4:18 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. He was born June 22, 1927, at home in Hoopeston, the son of John William Decker, Sr. and Ruby K. (Finch) Decker. He married Carol Lee Teegarden on July 5, 1952, at the First Christian Church. She survives in Champaign.
He is also survived by two daughters, Ann (David) Quigg of Champaign and Molly (Stephen) Ayers of Champaign; one son, John William (Diana) Decker III of Winterville, N.C.; one sister, Marilyn McCoy of Pebble Beach, Calif.; six grandchildren, Joseph Decker, William Decker, Rachel Haverstrom, Andrew Ayers, Alexandra Braconnot, and Hannah Trautman; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents and two sisters, Jane Pittman and Goldie Stewart.
Bill served in the United States Navy from May 10, 1945-Aug. 7, 1946. After his service, he attended the University of Illinois where he received his bachelor of science in business administration. In 1951, he began working as a Midwest Regional Sales Manager for Joan of Arc, which later became Pillsbury, until his retirement in 1989. Bill was a member of the Hoopeston First Christian Church Disciples of Christ where he also served as a deacon. He later became a member of the University Place Christian Church in Champaign.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Kris Light officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston. Military rites will be accorded by the Hoopeston American Legion Post #384.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
