OAKWOOD — John Paul Wilson, 62, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. He was born on Feb. 9, 1958 in Danville to James and Katherine (Pate) Wilson.
John is survived by his children, Kacie (Jared) Jones and Carly (Pete Goodwin) Wilson; siblings, Cathy (Pat Smyth) Bridgewater, Timothy (Jeri) Wilson and Steve Wilson; special friend, Lisa Randles; and his beloved German Shepherd, Houston. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Ashley Wilson.
John was a graduate of Oakwood High School, and soon after began a long, meaningful career at Ameren. Throughout his 40 years at Ameren, he worked to restore power for thousands of people, including those impacted by hurricanes Hugo, Katrina, Sandy, and most recently Laura. He was looking forward to retirement at the end of this year.
John loved his daughters immensely and his greatest joy was spending time with them. He also enjoyed working on his farm, where he raised several chickens and goats. He had quite the green thumb and was known to share his eggs and produce with neighbors and loved ones. He had many friends, enjoyed traveling, and cheered for the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Sunset Oakwood Chapel, 105 E. South Main St. Oakwood, IL 61858. A private celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Patti Wise will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakhill Cemetery. Everyone is invited to join the family for lunch at Sleepy Creek Vineyard’s Dragonfly in Fairmount beginning at noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to the Vermilion County Humane Society or the Oakwood United Methodist Church ASP (Appalachian Service Project).
Please join John’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.