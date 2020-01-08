BELLFLOWER — John F. Wyatt, 84, of Bellflower passed away at 4:39 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital with his loving family at his side. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bellflower Christian Church in Bellflower with Kevin Lawrence officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., immediately followed by the service. A casual graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Shouse Chapel Cemetery, rural Bible Grove, with Rev. Gene Birch officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bellflower Christian Church or the Bellflower Lions Club.
John was born at home in rural Clay County, a son of Francis A. and Velma B. Harmon Wyatt. He married Nancy F. Wyatt on Feb. 9, 1963, in Champaign. John is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Nancy, of Bellflowerh his four daughters, Eva Wyatt (Joe Koopman) of Weldon, Clara Wyatt of Bellflower, Bonnie Wyatt of Cisco, and Darlene (Jerry) Ruiz of Wheaton; two grandsons that he was extremely proud of, Johnny Koopman and Carter Koopman; as well as his brother Amos Wyatt of Sidney; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Wyatt Shehorn.
John was a dedicated member of the Bellflower Christian Church, as well as a member of the Bellflower American Legion, Bellflower Lions Club, Teamsters Union #710, Bellflower Senior Citizens, and the UPS Coffee Club.
John was a UPS package driver for 34 years, mostly in the Gibson City area. He never met a stranger and always had a smile and a wave for everyone along the way.
He had a passion for Bluegrass music and he and Nancy traveled to many festivals. He was a voracious reader and loved to spend time in his garden. Animals loved him and he loved them. John was a devout Christian and his family came first and foremost. He was adored by his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him!