CHAMPAIGN — John Stephen Ziegler, 56, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. He was born on July 2, 1965, in Peoria, to Joe and Lorene (Younglove) Ziegler.
John is survived by his son John Stephen Ziegler Jr.; siblings Michael (Pamela) Ziegler and Judy Ziegler. He was preceded in death by his parents.
John loved music and he was active and faithful in his church.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign. Memorial donations may be made in John’s name to the Pregnancy Resource Center in Champaign. Please join John’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.