LUDLOW — Johnnie Mae Sickler, 94, of Ludlow passed away at 10:54 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 25, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with Pastor Douglas Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Ludlow Township Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service, from 4 to 5 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.
Johnnie was born July 28, 1927, in Flora, La., the daughter of Jean Batist and Louanna McClarren Rachal. She married Charles Edward Sickler on Dec. 24, 1947, at Ludlow United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death Aug. 5, 1974.
She married Wesley Benjamin Foster in 1979. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by three children, Shan (Stephen) Brown of rural Urbana, Rob (Janet) Sickler of Urbana and Rod (fiancé Jakquelyne Vipond) Sickler of Champaign; five grandchildren, Matt and Josh Faulkner, Jordan Horn, Paige Sicker and Zac Sickler; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Albert Rachal of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, one sister and one brother.
Johnnie graduated from Flora High School in 1943 and from nursing school as an LPN in 1965. She worked for Dr. Walter Rhode of Fisher for many years and then worked in Labor and Delivery at Mercy Hospital, Urbana, for a number of years.
She was a member of Ludlow United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, reading and her dog, Nikki. Johnnie was a great cook and baker and had a fantastic sense of humor. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Hearts, 908 E. Main St., Urbana.