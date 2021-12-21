MONTICELLO — Johnny L. Chitwood, 80, of Monticello passed away at 11:41 a.m. Friday (Dec. 17, 2021) at home.
Johnny was born Nov. 8, 1941, in Monticello, the son of Dudley and Ella M. (Barlow) Chitwood. He married Catherine A. “Cathy” Wilcox on Nov. 10, 1962, in Monticello. She passed away Sept. 8, 1988.
Johnny is survived by his children, Tammy Anglin of Bement, Pam Miller of Venice, Fla., John D. Chitwood (Brenda) of Monticello and Chrissy Chitwood of Champaign; 16 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Bradley Chitwood; sister, Lola Mae McKibbon; and grandson, Isaiah.
Johnny was a retired forklift operator for ADS. He was a member of the APA Pool League, and he loved fishing, hunting and his paint-by-number books.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Monticello Church of the Nazarene. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the church. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.