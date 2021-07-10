RANTOUL — Johnny Waterman, 88, of Rantoul died Friday (July 9, 2021) at home with his daughters by his side.
Johnny was born in Fremont, Neb., to the late John and Georgia Waterman.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Delores Jean Uhlarik; wife, Delores Busey; and son, Keith Alan.
Johnny is survived by his daughter, Deanna Jackson of Frankfort; daughter, Cindy Berres of LaPlata, Md.; sons-in-law, Mark Jackson and Tim Berres; and grandchildren, Tyler Jackson, Hannah Berres and Madalyn Berres.
During his time in the Air Force, Johnny married Delores Busey and went on to serve in the Korean War. Upon his return, he received his education degree from the University of Illinois. He went on to be a public school teacher in Urbana, as well as a school principal. After 25 years in education, Johnny returned to Chanute Air Force Base as an instructor and finished his civil-service career at Shephard Air Force base.
Johnny was an active member at First Baptist Church in Rantoul. He served as a deacon, trustee and Sunday school teacher and organized the collection of shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. He also served on the board of the Rantoul Public Library for many years.
Johnny will be remembered for his love of woodworking, handyman skills, passion for the outdoors, love of family and strong Christian faith.
Visitation will be held at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, on Monday, July 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 13, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 401 Glenwood Drive, Rantoul.