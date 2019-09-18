RANTOUL — Johnny Windom, 82, of Rantoul, formerly of Champaign, passed away peacefully on Sunday (Sept. 15, 2019).
Celebration of life services will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Rantoul United Pentecostal Church, 410 Cuppernell, Rantoul. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. Final internment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Officiant will be Pastor C.A. King. Fellowship with the family will immediately follow all services at 51 Main Event Center, 1906 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign. Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.