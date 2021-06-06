DELTAVILLE, Va. — Johnson Kanady III of Deltaville, Va., died on Feb. 24, 2021. Mr. Kanady was born March 15, 1947, in Waukegan, the son of Johnson Kanady Jr. and Mary Rita Kanady. Both preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Quinn of Deltaville; a daughter, Elizabeth Kanady, of Vinton, Va.; her daughter, Shyanne; and his sister, Karen K Miller of Urbana.
Mr. Kanady grew up in Springfield and graduated from the University of Illinois. He then received a law degree from the School of Law at William and Mary. In 2000, he and his wife, Nancy, formed Kanady and Quinn, PC, where they practiced law together for 17 years in Richmond, Va. He was a prominent Virginia attorney, representing nonprofit agencies that provide affordable housing.
His favorite occupations outside of work were sailing and his dogs. For many years he and Nancy sailed their boat in Chesapeake Bay near Deltaville.
There is no memorial currently planned, but the family suggests memorial donations be made to charities of choice or those supporting affordable housing.