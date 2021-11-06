URBANA — Joli L. Ginsberg was born on Oct. 23, 1936, and died peacefully at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Lasker and Ruth Lasker; and husband, Donald Ginsberg.
She is survived by her son, Mark of Urbana, and daughter, Dana of Columbus, Ohio.
She grew up in Chicago and graduated from the University of Chicago. She worked at the University of Illinois in the Department of Metallurgy and Mining until her retirement.
Joli loved to entertain and was a wonderful cook. She had an active retirement attending classes at Olli, playing MahJong and bridge with friends, and participating in book clubs. She leaves lasting and happy memories for all who were lucky enough to know her.
Donations may be made to Sinai Temple’s renovation fund or The Michael J. Fox Foundation at michaeljfox.org. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.