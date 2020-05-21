ALVIN — JoLynn (Thornsbrough) Sutton was born on Feb. 2, 1940, to the late Evelyn (Hughes) and Ennis Thornsbrough in Alvin. She was one of seven children, preceded in death by Wayne (Bess), Harlan (Vernice) and Jay. She is survived by David (Carolyn) Thornsbrough, June (the late Butch) Cain and Shirley (the late Wallie) Stephenson.
She graduated from Rossville High School and then attended Danville Beauty School. Her time as a beautician led to meeting her husband, the late George Sutton, whom she married on Dec. 13, 1959.
Together they were blessed with two children, Travis and Rhonda. JoLynn was delighted when the late Travis Sutton married Lois Ramm and she gained a beloved daughter-in-law. They brought three beautiful daughters into the world, Hannah (Chris) Fatheree, Hayley and Mara. JoLynn was overjoyed when Rhonda (Kevin) Weinard had twin girls, Michaela and Mackenzie Atchie, and a son, Travis Lappin. One of her greatest joys was becoming a great-grandmother when Hannah had Aria and twins Zane and Jarrett.
JoLynn found a love for Christ at a young age and lived her life accordingly. She attended Alvin Christian Church, where she taught Sunday school and Ladies Bible Study. She had a true spiritual gift through her musical talent, playing the piano and singing in the church choir.
Every Sunday, she would prepare dinner for her family and everyone would sit around the table to enjoy fellowship and delicious food. JoLynn’s heart held an abundance of love for her family. Holidays were especially joyous occasions because they provided the opportunity for all of the family to come together. One of her favorite holiday events was hosting her annual Christmas Eve party.
She kept up on all of her grandkids' athletic and academic achievements, hardly ever missing an awards ceremony or ball game. She loved to go camping and travel with her family. JoLynn loved an adventure and always kept a trunk full of treasures.
Members of the community knew her for her small grocery store in Bismarck, Corner Market. Many children referred to it as the “candy store.” She will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
JoLynn went to be with Jesus from the comfort of her home on Tuesday (May 19, 2020), surrounded by family.
Graveside rites will be held at Gundy Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020. Memorials can be sent to Alvin Christian Church. Online condolences are at www.rortvedtfuneralservices.com.