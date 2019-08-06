MONTICELLO — Jon Michael Eades, 23, entered eternal life Monday, July 22, 2019, in Riverside, Calif.
He was born in Champaign on Dec. 6, 1995, to Mike Eades (Mona Murray, stepmother) of Monticello and Susan Browning of Riverside, who survive.
He is also survived by his sister, Sara (Zeke Wade) of Monticello; niece, Kate; brother, William Eades of Idyllwild, Calif.; paternal grandparents, Ron and Dinah Eades of Greenup; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Jon was a graduate of Monticello High School, a master at bass and catfishing, and talented in culinary arts. Jon was known by his family and friends to be an old soul; witty, smart and solidary in nature. He loved the outdoors and hunting with his father, but his heart was content in South Carolina. He called Greenwood, S.C., home for the last four years and spent a lot of time fishing, swimming and even hogging his first flathead in the Saluda River. He was so proud to take family and friends there when they visited.
Jon was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Warren and Mary Browning; paternal grandmother, Bonnie Sue Eades; and paternal uncle, Randy Eades.
A celebration of life for all family and friends will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Piatt County Trailblazers from 5 to 8 p.m.
Flowers and donations are respectfully declined. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.