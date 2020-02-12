RANTOUL — Jonathan Robert Bruns, 36, of rural Rantoul passed away at 5:27 p.m. Monday (Feb. 10, 2020).
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, with the Rev. James T. Lehmann and the Rev. Scott Guhl officiating. Burial will follow.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in Diers Hall, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. The family is asking everyone to wear Cubs apparel to the visitation. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements.
Jonathan was born June 26, 1983, in Urbana, the son of Neil K. and Robin G. McKinley Bruns. He married Teresa Flesner on May 14, 2010, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. She survives.
Along with his wife, Teresa, he is survived by three children, Jace Michael, Benton Robert and Peyton Sue; parents, Neil and Robin Bruns; two sisters, Heidi Sue (Jake) Taylor of Champaign and Salina (Glenn) Anderson of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; father-in-law, Jeff (Susan) Flesner of rural Rantoul; mother-in-law, Debby Flesner of Rantoul; brother-in-law, Travis (Nikky) Flesner of Rantoul; sister-in-law, Tara Flesner of Fisher; oma, Carolyn Flesner of Thomasboro; four nieces and five nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Bertha Bruns and Nathan and Mary McKinley.
Jonathan graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 2001. He was an assistant supervisor at Illini FS.
He was a member of American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, and attended Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville.
Jonathan was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Fighting Illini and Chicago Bears. But nothing brought him greater joy than his children.
Memorials may be made to his family.