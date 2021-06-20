CHAMPAIGN — Jonathan Westfield, 54, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Oct. 27, 1966, in Champaign, the son of Ernest and Carol Ann (Williams) Westfield.
He is survived by three sons, Nolan Westfield of Savoy and Tanner Westfield and Walker Westfield, both of Champaign; two brothers, Ernest Westfield Jr. and Glenn Westfield, both of Champaign; and a sister, Renayee Westfield of Urbana.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jonathan worked for the Champaign Police Department for 20 years and, after retirement, worked in regional planning. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois in political science.
Jonathan was a former Champaign school board member, past Parkland trustee and fraternity member of Omega Si Phi.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, with burial following in Mount Hope Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at rennerwikoffchapel.com.