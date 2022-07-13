SAYBROOK — Jone Marie Shepherd Van Winkle, 83, passed away June 28, 2022, in Gibson City.
Jone’s career was at the banks of Saybrook and Farmer City. The last 13 years of her career were spent in the accounting Revenue Department of the State of Illinois.
She is survived by her son, Jon; three grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Vicki Shepherd of Saybrook; niece, Tami Martin of Morris; nephew, Frederick of Saybrook; and five great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Fred; and one nephew, Edward.
Jone was an active volunteer in Springfield and a member of Eastern Star, DAR, King’s Daughters and several other organizations.
There will be no services at her request.