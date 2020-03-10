TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Jordan Thorne, 25, of Terre Haute, Ind., formerly of Arcola, passed away at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday (March 4, 2020) as the result of a vehicle accident on U.S. Route 150 near Paris, Ill.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Arcola Masonic Community Center, 111 S. Locust St., Arcola. Family will gather afterwards to visit with family and friends at the Masonic Center. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Jordan was born on Oct. 11, 1994, in Laguna Hills, Calif. She was a daughter of James Walter and Lupe B. (Gonzalez) Thorne.
She is survived by her father, Jim Thorne, and two brothers, Greg Thorne and Lance Thorne, all of Mattoon, formerly of Arcola; her boyfriend, Tevin Hair, and his parents, Jimmy and Valerie Hair, all of Terre Haute, Ind.; her paternal grandmother, Louise Thorne of Martin, Tenn.; her maternal grandfather, Thomas R. Gonzalez of Cadereyta, Mexico; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lupe Thorne; her paternal grandfather, Walter “Bumpkin” Thorne; and her maternal grandmother, Francisca Gonzalez.
Jordan was a 2013 graduate of Arcola High School.
She had worked at Libman in Arcola, Kraft Foods and Meijer in Champaign and Chewy in Indianapolis. She most recently worked at Stratosphere Quality of Paris and was very excited about her job.
Jordan enjoyed photography, art and painting. She loved spending time with her family and loved her dog, Shippo.
Memorials may be made to Jordan’s family.