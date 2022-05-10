URBANA — Josè Alejandro (Poppy or Papi Jando) Cañas Valdez, 81, of San Salvador, El Salvador, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his residence.
Josè was born Nov. 15, 1940, in San Salvador (Cuscatancingo), the second of five children of Rafael A. and Angela Cañas Valdez. Josè married Rosa Navas on July 29, 1962, in San Salvador.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa Navas; three sons, Alex Cañas and Josè Cañas Jr., both of Urbana, and Rafael Cañas of St. Joseph; a daughter, Edith Peacock of St. Joseph.; nine grandchildren, Princess Cañas, Liila Bagby, Jennifer Bagby, Wesley Bagby, Nolan Peacock, Andrea Cañas, Kayla Cañas, Amir Cañas and Diamond Cañas; and three great-grandchildren, Ruby Joy Bagby, Clover Cañas and Paz Cañas.
He enjoyed working on cars, riding his bike, dancing and playing pool.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be offered at Freesefh.com.