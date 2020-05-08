TUSCOLA — Joseph A. Victor, 65, of Tuscola passed away suddenly on Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Family graveside services will be held at the Tuscola Township Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Carter officiating.
Joe was born on Nov. 2, 1954, in Springfield, the son of Joseph L. Victor and Elizabeth A. DiGiacomo. He married Lu Ann Esgar on Dec. 20, 1980, in Tuscola. She survives.
Also surviving are his daughters, Erin (Brett) of Arthur and Carrie (Robert) of Champaign; and sisters, Debbie (Rick) Gibson of Springfield, Rose (Jerry) Fox of Springfield, Nellie (Kevin) Endres of Tuscola and Susan Logsdon (Tony Steele) of Charleston, S.C.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Black, and stepfather, Fred Black, and his father.
Memorials are suggested to the Gift of Hope, 425 Spring Lake Drive, Itasca, IL 60143-2076, or you may send donations via www.giftofhope.org.
Joe was the owner/operator of Ace Ambulance Service in Tuscola from 1973 to 1996. He worked as a Douglas County deputy sheriff from 1980 to 1994. He served on the Tuscola Fire Department for 15 years and served as the Douglas County coroner from 1994 until his death.
Joe was a member and past district director of the Illinois Coroners and Medical Examiners Association. He also served as the director for the Douglas County Emergency Management Agency, was a past president of the Illinois Emergency Services Management Association, served on the EMAT team and created the Douglas County Search and Rescue team.
Joe’s favorite hobby was cooking in his spare time and spending time with his family and friends.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via www.hilligossshraderfh.com.