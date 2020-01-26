SAVOY — Joseph Paul Ahearn III, 75, of Savoy died Tuesday (Jan. 21, 2020) after a long illness.
Visiting hours will be at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, on Friday, Jan. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Matthew’s Roman Catholic Parish, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, with a luncheon in the parish hall to follow.
The oldest of 11 children, Joe was born March 15, 1944, in Boston, to Joseph Paul Ahearn Jr. and Mary Margaret Austin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Kathleen Kraus; six brothers, Gerald (Gina) Ahearn of Costa Rica, Gregory Ahearn of Natick, Mass., Daniel Ahearn of Middlebury, Vt., Christopher Ahearn of Framingham, Mass., Gerard (Jeanne) Ahearn of Bolton, Mass., and Paul (Anita) Ahearn of Medway, Mass.; two sisters, Mary (Carl) Saras of Hopedale, Mass., and Julie (Michael) Scott of Jefferson, Mass.; an uncle, Michael Austin of Rutland, Vt.; 25 nieces and nephews; and five grandnieces and grandnephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jack (Nancy) Ahearn of Walpole, Mass., and Mark Ahearn of Stoughton, Mass.
After earning undergraduate and graduate degrees in clinical psychology at the University of Notre Dame, Joe did additional graduate work at the University of Illinois. He worked as a counselor to emotionally-disabled youth at the Vermilion County Children’s Home. As a consumer advocate for senior citizens at the office of the Illinois Attorney General, he helped design and pass legislation to guarantee accessibility for disabled citizens in Illinois, a law from which he benefitted more than 20 years later after suffering a stroke. In the 1970s, he received a public citizen award from the Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Society for his work.
Community and parish involvement were important to Joe. He was a board member of the Illinois Public Action Council and treasurer of the Champaign County Democratic Party. He also volunteered at Champaign County Health Care Consumers. A longtime parishioner of St. Mathew Catholic Parish, he served for decades as head usher at the 8 a.m. Sunday Mass. To fulfill his deeply held, lifelong belief in the Gospel’s message to feed the hungry, he worked as the local coordinator of Bread for the World and co-coordinator of the St. Matthew SHARE Food site for many years.
Joe enjoyed gourmet food and wine, travel and gardening, both at his home and as a UI Extension master gardener. He was especially fond of his dog, who was a great companion since his stroke. Despite the fact he moved to the Midwest at age 18, he never lost his New England accent and would willingly demonstrate it.
Memorials may be sent to Eastern Illinois Foodbank, 2405 N. Shore Drive, Urbana, IL 61802. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.